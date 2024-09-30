Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says he initially narrated 'Zero' idea to Salman Khan

<p>Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has revealed that he had approached superstar Salman Khan for <em>Zero</em> when the film was in the scripting stage but they both eventually got busy with other projects and the conversation didn't go further.</p>.<p>Rai, known for films such as <em>Raanjhanaa</em> and <em>Tanu Weds Manu</em>, started working on <em>Tanu Weds Manu Returns</em> while Salman got busy with another film.</p>.<p>Salman's contemporary and superstar Shah Rukh Khan eventually starred in <em>Zero</em>, which followed the story of a vertically challenged man.</p>.<p>"I had met him (Salman), I was working on it (script). At that time I had not finished writing the story. This happened after <em>Raanjhanaa</em>. I had met him just like that and I told him, ‘Aisi ek duniya hai (describing the world of <em>Zero</em>) ek duniya describe ki thi’, and he liked it.</p>.<p>"Then I started working on <em>Tanu Weds Manu Returns</em>. The story (of <em>Zero</em>) also changed but I couldn’t go to him again. The day I have an opportunity, I’ll go to him. I really want to work with Salman,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 here.</p>.<p>The director described Salman as a "great actor and sensitive person".</p>.<p>"A sensitive person can switch easily between genres. So, it’s up to us (filmmakers) now what kind of story I offer him,” he said.</p>.<p>Salman, however, featured in <em>Zero</em> in a cameo in the song <em>Issaqbaazi</em> in which he shook a leg with Shah Rukh, his co-star in films such as <em>Karan Arjun</em> and <em>Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam</em>. The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.</p>