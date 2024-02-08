Filmmakers must build their own audience to push creative boundaries: 'Daredevil Musthafa' Soghal

It is ironic, he said, that a film draws in audiences only if the director is not chasing the audience. "The filmmaker must stay true to the story that he wants to tell — instead of adding in bits and pieces aimed at various kinds of audiences. When I am doing a film, I do not do it for an audience for the simple reason that I don’t know who the audience is. But I will definitely make sure I find it entertaining. Of course, underlying it is a hope that there are a lot of people like me who will like it too," said Soghal.