Films with sensitive portrayals of Muslim dilemmas

Nikaah (1985)

B R Chopra’s ‘Nikaah’ is a social commentary on the Islamic law of triple talaq and its misuse by Muslim men in India. The film revolves around a love triangle. A man when in a heated argument divorces his wife through triple talaq. When he wants her back, the imam tells him the complexity of the Islamic law of nikah halala (where a woman after divorce must marry another man, consummate the union, then the second husband must divorce her for the first husband to be able to marry her again).