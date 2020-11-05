Five horror-comedy movies to watch before Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmii’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Laxmii much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The horror-comedy, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of the director’s 2011 Tamil movie Kanchana and features ‘Akki’ in an unrecognisable new avatar. With the biggie set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 9, here is a look at the five popular horror-comedies to watch to get into the mood for Laxmii.

Stree (Hindi, 2018)

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2018, Stree was based on an urban legend and revolved around a female spirit that abducted young men at night. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The supporting cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Anando Brahma ( Telugu, 2017)

Featuring powerhouse performer Taapsee Pannu in the lead, it is a gem of a movie that revolved around ghosts being afraid of humans. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, it exceeded expectations and helped the Pink actor consolidate her standing in the industry. Anando Brahma was later remade in Tamil and Kannada as Petromax and Mane Maratakkide respectively

Dhilluku Dhuddu (Tamil, 2016)

A Santhanam show all the way, Dhilluku Dhuddu emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving favourable reviews from fans. Directed by Rambhala, it featured the perfect mix of horror and laughter. The film was later remade in Kannada as Gimmick with ‘Golden Star’ Ganesh in the lead. Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, a sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu, opened to a good response at the box office last year.

Chandramukhi (Tamil, 2005)

The P Vasu-directed biggie was an adaptation of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu and starred Rajinikanth-Jyothika in the lead roles. While ‘Jyo’ gave fans the goosebumps with her scary transformation, actor Vadivelu hit the right notes with his comic timing.

Zapatlela (Marathi, 1993)

A cult film in its own right, the Mahesh Kothar- Laxmikant Berde starrer was inspired by the American movie Child’s Play and had a solid impact with its simple yet effective presentation. It was dubbed in Hindi as Khilona Bana Khalnayak.