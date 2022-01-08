Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Yash, who emerged as a pan-India star with the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is widely regarded as one of Kannada cinema's brightest stars. The versatile actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his dashing looks and humble nature. The self-made hero has scored several big hits over the years, proving that he is a synonym for success. On Saturday, as 'Rocky Bhai' turns 36, here is a look at some of his finest films.

KGF ( 2018)

The Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner revolved around the journey of an ambitious young man who works as an assassin in Mumbai. The biggie was shot on a budget of Rs 80 crore and catered to a mass audience. It opened to a thunderous response at the box office, overpowering Shah Rukh Khan's Zero in the Hindi belt. Its sequel is slated to hit the screens in April.

Mr and Mrs Ramachari (2014)

The lively romantic-comedy featured Yash in the role of a hot-headed Vishnuvardhan fan and highlighted what happens when this character falls in love with a sophisticated woman, played by Radhika Pandit. The young hero hit the right notes with his body language, which helped Mr and Mrs Ramachari set the box office on fire.

Raja Huli ( 2013)

Yash stepped into Sasikumar's shoes for the Kannada remake of the Tamil movie Sundrapandian. The romantic movie featured an enjoyable story with a shocking twist and helped the heartthrob score a big hit. It was released on Karnataka Rajyotsava. It starred Meghana Raj as the leading lady.

Drama (2012)

Drama was a light-hearted romantic drama that catered to a 'Gen Y' crowd and helped Yash consolidate his standing in the industry. The Yograj Bhat-helmed flick collected nearly Rs 20 crore against a budget of Rs 4 crore. The cast included Radhika Pandit and the late Ambareesh.

Modalasa ( 2010)

Yash was seen opposite Bhama in this watchable family drama, which revolved around two 'ideal children'. The film had an engaging narrative that was funny and sentimental in equal measure. It did well at the box office and received favourable reviews with critics praising its sincere performances.

Honourable mentions: Rocky, Googly, Gajakesari. Santhu Straight Forward and Masterpiece