Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Actor Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, slated to release in theatres on Friday (April 9). The courtroom drama is a remake of the Hindi hit Pink and has piqued the curiosity of fans as it deals with the importance of consent. With the 'Power Star' set to enthrall the janta once again, here is a look at five PK movies to watch before director Venu Sriram's magnum opus.

Also Read: 'Vakeel Saab' trailer: Pawan Kalyan's swag is hard to miss

Tholi Prema (1998)



Widely regarded as the film that established Pawan Kalyan as a force to be reckoned with, Tholi Prema was a romantic drama that hit the right notes because of the crackling chemistry between PK and actor Keerthi Reddy. It was directed by A Karunakaran and bagged the Nandi Award for 'Best Feature Film'. Tholi Prema was remade in Hindi and Kannada as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Preethsu Thappenilla with Tushar Kapoor and V Ravichandran in the lead.

Kushi (2001)

The enjoyable romantic comedy revolved around the friendship between two childhood friends and clicked with fans due to the breezy yet intense chemistry between Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla. It was directed by SJ Suryah and soon attained cult status. The cast included Rajan P Dev, Nassar and Sudhakar.

Jalsa (2008)

Jalsa was an action-comedy that created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marked PK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The biggie highlighted the exploits of a post-graduate, who works as a gym instructor, and made a decent impact at the box office. The Devi Sri Prasad-composed soundtrack proved to be a highlight of Jalsa.



Gabbar Singh (2012)



Pawan Kalyan played the role of a rowdy cop in Gabbar Singh, a faithful remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Dabangg, and scored one of the biggest hits of his career. Everything about his performance-- right from the kadak body language to the look-- was just perfect and left the masses asking for more. A standalone sequel, titled Sardaar Gabbar Singh, hit the screens in 2016 but did not live up to the expectations.



Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

Pawan Kalyan and 'Guruji' reunited for the movie Attarintiki Daredi, which proved to be a treat for the masses. The film featured the right mix of action and emotion, which helped it emerge as a big hit at the box office. Attarintiki Daredi starred Samantha Akkineni and Pranitha as the leading ladies, emerging as a gamechanger for them.