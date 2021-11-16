Five reasons to watch Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli, is set to hit the screens on November 19 much to the delight of fans. The Yash Raj Films-backed flick has created a reasonable amount of buzz among the audience, which indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Here are five reasons to look forward to the movie,

The brand itself

Bunty Aur Babli emerged as the choice of the family audience as it had pretty much everything -- right from romance to a whole lot of 'conning'-- that one would expect from a commercial comedy-drama. Bunty Aur Babli 2 takes the story forward while pitting the 'OG duo' against copycat cons. Rani reprises her role from the first part while Saif Ali Khan steps into AB Jr's shoes. Judging by the trailer, the Race actor has added his own touch to the character while retaining the original essence.

Will Saif-Rani recreate 'Hum Tum' magic?

Saif and Rani impressed fans with their chemistry in Hum Tum, which emerged as a big hit. The two also acted together in Tara Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. The trailer suggests that they have hit the right notes in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as well. That said, their reel rapport is quite different from the one between Abhishek and Rani.

The new entrants

The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh. 'M C Sher' has emerged as a force to be reckoned with due to his work in Gully Boy and the web series Inside Edge. It will be interesting to see if he is able to hold his own against Saif. Sharvari has grabbed a decent amount of attention with her glamourous screen presence, a clear indication that she may prove to be the film's surprise package.

Pankaj in his comfort zone

Pankaj Tripathi, who has often been criticised for playing a don/gangster in most of his projects, experimented with his image when he essayed the role of a caring father in Gunjan Saxena. He surprised fans again with his work in Mimi, a light-hearted comedy-drama with a message. With Bunty Aur Babli 2, he is set to continue his rise to superstardom. He plays the role of strongman from the Hindi heartland and apparently has plenty of one-liners. His subtle expressions and 'desi' dialogue delivery are likely to appeal to his die-hard fans.

The timing

The film industry suffered a big setback last year when theatres were shut as part of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Bollywood tried bouncing back this March when Roohi and Mumbai Saga hit the screens but things did not go as planned as cinemas in most areas were operating at 50 per cent capacity. The situation went from bad to worse when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. The industry eventually bounced back this Diwali when Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, opened to a good response at the box office. All eyes are now on Bunty Aur Babli 2 as many feel that it may continue Bollywood's revival while setting the stage for the 'massy' actioners Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2.