'Fly Me to the Moon' Premiere: A starry affair

With the Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starrer 'Fly Me to the Moon' approaching its release date, excitement is at its peak, especially with phenomenal early reviews. Recently, the film’s premiere took place in New York, and it was a star-studded night with Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, director Greg Berlanti, and others in attendance, as fans were seen hooting and cheering for their favourite actors.