'Fly Me to the Moon' Premiere: A starry affair

With the Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum starrer 'Fly Me to the Moon' approaching its release date, excitement is at its peak, especially with phenomenal early reviews. Recently, the film’s premiere took place in New York, and it was a star-studded night with Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, director Greg Berlanti, and others in attendance, as fans were seen hooting and cheering for their favourite actors.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 13:04 IST

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum pose together during the special screening of Fly Me to the Moon in New York.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum exchange greetings during the special screening of Fly Me to the Moon in New York.

Credit: Reuters

Channing Tatum looks dapper in suit at the special screening of Fly Me to the Moon in New York.

Credit: Reuters

US comedian Colin Jost poses with his wife Scarlett Johansson during the special screening of Fly Me to the Moon in New York.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Scarlett Johansson poses with director Greg Berlanti during the special screening of Fly Me to the Moon in New York.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 10 July 2024, 13:04 IST
