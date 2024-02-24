'For Regn' movie review: Pointless film with a TV serial vibe

Ashu (Pruthvi Ambaar) and Anvi (Milana Nagraj) are secretly married and live a double life. Upon finding out about their marriage, their parents accept the couple on the condition that they marry as per traditions before their family and friends. The couple agree and get married for the second time. But their happiness is short-lived as Ashu grows detached and secretive. Anvi becomes restless and suspects he is having an affair after she witnesses an incident one rainy night. What Ashu is hiding forms the crux of the story.