'For Regn' movie review: Pointless film with a TV serial vibe

Director:Naveen Dwarakanath
Cast:Pruthvi Ambaar, Milana Nagraj, Sudha Belawadi, Ravi Shankar
Ashu (Pruthvi Ambaar) and Anvi (Milana Nagraj) are secretly married and live a double life. Upon finding out about their marriage, their parents accept the couple on the condition that they marry as per traditions before their family and friends. The couple agree and get married for the second time. But their happiness is short-lived as Ashu grows detached and secretive. Anvi becomes restless and suspects he is having an affair after she witnesses an incident one rainy night. What Ashu is hiding forms the crux of the story.
With incessant fights between the couple, lots of melodrama, lousy comedy, cliched dialogues and constant efforts of a cousin to break them up, the film feels more like a TV serial. Finally when the truth is revealed, it is sure to blow one’s
top off.
Pruthvi Ambaar who plays romantic heroes in most films fails to put on a compelling show in this supposed rom-com. Milana Nagraj, Sudha Belawadi and Tabla Nani impress. Ravi Shankar who is known for his strong performances is disappointing in this one. The film is well shot, the coastal landscapes are a sight for sore eyes (caused by the overly dramatic narrative). The film’s music by Harish R sets an upbeat mood and the well-choreographed under-water song sequence is the centre of attention.
Flimsy writing and poor characterisation bogs down a story with a potential to be more progressive.
As the film ended I couldn’t help but wonder why it is titled ‘For Registration’. Are the makers promoting registered marriages? Because the film certainly doesn’t seem to promote anything. To add to the confusion, it concludes with the couple deciding to marry for the third time!
(Published 23 February 2024, 22:10 IST)