Four reasons why actor Suriya is an inspiration for fans

Actor Suriya is in the limelight due to his latest movie Soorarai Pottru, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video a couple of days ago.

The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, has received rave reviews from all corners and is likely to be a gamechanger for the powerhouse performer. With 'Nadippin Nayakan' hitting the right notes, here is a look at four reasons that make him an inspiration for his fans.

Versatility personified: Suriya has essayed a wide variety of roles during his illustrious career, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. He impressed the aam janta with his portrayal of a no-nonsense cop in Singam, redefining the meaning of swag with his reel mannerisms. He was equally good as the shy business tycoon in Ghajini.

The actor has also received praise for his performances in films such as Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha and the comedy-drama Perazhagan.

A family man: The popular hero is a family man in the truest. The star is married to actor Jyothika and has two kids. He prefers keeping his personal life under wraps. Suriya has, however, occasionally made public appearances alongside 'Jyo' much to the delight of fans.

He has a heart of gold: The actor believes in using his position to make a difference while giving back to society. He set up a trust in 2006 to offer financial assistance to help students from rural Tamil Nadu. A section of the audience feels that he has a heart of gold.

Suriya has an eye for good content. He has produced popular films such as 36 Vayadhinile, Magalir Mattum and Uriyadi 2, giving talented actors a platform to showcase abilities. He produced the Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal, giving filmmaker JJ Fredrick a break. The film, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video a few months ago, clicked with the target audience despite receiving mixed reviews.

