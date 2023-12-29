From multiplex mogul to singer: Life comes full circle for PVR INOX chief Ajay Bijli

"I spoke to Raju and said, 'Listen, I have sung this rendition of Ik Onkar and I believe the movie is set in Punjab and there is some gurudwara scene'."

He said, "Yes, we have such scenes."

I said, "Can I just send you my song?"

He said, "Yes, send it and I will see if I can fit it anywhere. But I have to like it and it has to resonate and go with the overall theme."

I said, "Yes of course, I am just taking a chance."

"Luckily, Hirani liked the song and decided to include it in the film's background and also made it a part of the official album."