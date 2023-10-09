From that point on, cinema opened to me many different worlds: Scorsese on 'Pather Panchali'

“... And I said, 'Wait a minute, those are the people I usually see in the background of other films. What's the difference here?'

'The difference is that this film is being made by them, the real people, and I'm being introduced to another culture and another way of thinking, a whole life and the universality of it all. How we all are, basically the same as human beings,' Scorsese said in the virtual interaction from New York.