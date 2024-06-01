'Garudan' movie review: Soori shines in a tale of brotherhood and betrayal

Aadhi (M Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan) are childhood friends. Sokkan (Soori) is a casteless orphaned child whom Karuna befriends. The trio grow up like brothers and share a strong bond. Things take a turn when a minister makes known his intention of acquiring land belonging to a temple in the village. Karuna, whose grandmother is the president of the temple trust, looks at it as an opportunity to make money and grow. Aadhi is against the idea. The film focuses on the events leading to this conflict and the rivalry between the boys. Sokkan is loyal to Karuna, but what are his real ideals and morals? Interestingly, the story is narrated through a police inspector’s resignation letter.