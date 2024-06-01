'Garudan' movie review: Soori shines in a tale of brotherhood and betrayal

Garudan Tamil (Theatres)
2024
Director: R S Durai Senthilkumar
Cast:Soori M Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Revathy Sharma
A typical Tamil action drama, ‘Garudan’ is set in a Tamil Nadu village and revolves around three characters. The film is based on an old saying about the three driving forces of men — land, wealth and women — that lead to their own destruction. It is narrated in three parts.
Aadhi (M Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan) are childhood friends. Sokkan (Soori) is a casteless orphaned child whom Karuna befriends. The trio grow up like brothers and share a strong bond. Things take a turn when a minister makes known his intention of acquiring land belonging to a temple in the village. Karuna, whose grandmother is the president of the temple trust, looks at it as an opportunity to make money and grow. Aadhi is against the idea. The film focuses on the events leading to this conflict and the rivalry between the boys. Sokkan is loyal to Karuna, but what are his real ideals and morals? Interestingly, the story is narrated through a police inspector’s resignation letter.
Soori, a comedian with more than 100 films to his credit, played the lead role in Vetrimaran’s ‘Viduthalai’ - Part 1 last year. He surprised the audience with his nuanced portrayal of Constable Kumaresan. Soori once again steals the show as Sokkan in ‘Garudan’.
The storyline is nothing extraordinary but the treatment will make one engrossed. The suspense-inducing BGM and the well-choreographed action sequences make the narrative more gripping. However, one must make a mention of the gory shots that may be uncomfortable for some.
Published 31 May 2024, 23:41 IST