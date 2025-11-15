Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Gatha Vaibhava' movie review: Suni should return to simple dramas

Ashika delivers a convincing performance. And Dushyanth made sure ‘subtlety’ went on a long vacation.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 20:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Gatha Vaibhava (Kannada) (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Simple Suni
Cast:Ashika Ranganath, Dushyanth Servegara Srinivas, Krishna Hebbale
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 20:13 IST
Movie ReviewsuniEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us