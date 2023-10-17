Genelia to play Aamir Khan’s ladylove in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan created ripples in the film circuit with the announcement of his next project titled Sitaare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of Spanish hit film Campeones. Speaking at the conclave, Aamir spilled beans on his next project and also gave a peek into his personal life by sharing insights into fatherhood.

Ever since the news came out, the internet is buzzing with several reports. One such is the finalization of the female lead. Reportedly, Aamir has decided to finalise his best friend and actor Genelia Deshmukh.

The report further suggests that the leading stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh have also started their prep-work. The makers are eyeing to go to floors in January 2024.

DH tried reaching out to Genelia Deshmukh, but the actor didn’t respond to our messages.

While the further developments are yet to be made official, this piece of news of has sent waves of excitement throughout the industry. Genelia reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, she earlier worked in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) opposite Imran Khan and the movie was produced by Aamir Khan.

Aamir, who had a terrible last outing with Laal Singh Chaddha, is expected to bounce back well with this much-anticipated project. He said the movie he is going 10 steps ahead of Taare Zameen Par. The film is helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna.