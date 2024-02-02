Genuinely humbled with the love 'Besharam Rang' has got: Shilpa Rao speaks on Filmfare win

Singer Shilpa Rao, the beautiful voice behind chartbusters like ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’, ‘Kaavaalaa’, ‘Tere Hawale’ and many more party numbers, was felicitated at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat.

She won the Black Lady in the 'Best Playback Singer' (Female) category for the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Shilpa was nominated along with Deepthi Suresh, Shreya Ghoshal and Jonita Gandhi in the category.

The song and the win was memorable for not just Shilpa but for the entire team of Pathaan as the song 'Besharam Rang' served as the backbone of the film.