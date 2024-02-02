Genuinely humbled with the love 'Besharam Rang' has got: Shilpa Rao speaks on Filmfare win

Singer Shilpa Rao, the beautiful voice behind chartbusters like ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’, ‘Kaavaalaa’, ‘Tere Hawale’ and many more party numbers, was felicitated at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat.
She won the Black Lady in the 'Best Playback Singer' (Female) category for the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Shilpa was nominated along with Deepthi Suresh, Shreya Ghoshal and Jonita Gandhi in the category.
The song and the win was memorable for not just Shilpa but for the entire team of Pathaan as the song 'Besharam Rang' served as the backbone of the film.
Sharing her joy with DH, Shilpa Rao said, “The song is fundamentally a good song which talks about people expressing themselves and celebrating themselves. The song did well on its own merit and I am genuinely humbled with the love the song has got from the audiences.”
On being asked to whom she would like to dedicate this award, Shilpa said, “This award is to everyone who is connected with the song and made it such a huge success”.
Shot in Spain, the song featured Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. With Shilpa Rao's soulful vocals, the song resonated deeply with audiences, contributing to the film's success.
Meanwhile, the Besharam Rang song from the Pathaan has generated more than 550 million views on YouTube and was one of the most streamed songs of 2023.
The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism was held in GIFT City, Gujarat over the weekend and the award gala concluded on Sunday (January 28) with a starry night hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul.