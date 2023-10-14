‘Ghare Baire’ matters in a hyper-nationalist era

Nikhilesh (Victor Banerjee) is a patriotic and liberal landlord. Apart from getting Bimala (Swatilekha Sengupta), his wife, educated, Nikhilesh urges her to venture out of the purdah. He wants her to talk and socialise with other men in society and not accept her husband as her ideal male companion. So he introduces her to Sandip (Soumitra Chatterjee), a friend and a proponent of Swadeshi. Nikhilesh realises that a Swadeshi movement in his estate will affect the poor as Swadeshi products are expensive. He also understands that it will affect the livelihood of poor Muslim merchants trading in foreign goods.