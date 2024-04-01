Gippy Grewal's 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' to hit screens in September

New Delhi: Popular actor-singer Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that the third part of his popular film franchise Ardaas will release on September 13.

Titled Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, the upcoming Punjabi movie is written and directed by Grewal.

The film is a collaboration of Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios.

"The Ardaas franchise holds a special place in my heart. Its core message of kindness and faith has the power to unite people.