Girish Karnad’s ‘Bali’ back on stage this month

Jagriti Theatre is bringing back its production of Girish Karnad’s ‘Bali: The Sacrifice’. Five shows are slotted over the course of three days — from August 30 to September 1.
The English drama, which premiered in 2021, returns to the city after a two-year gap and with a new cast. “The cast was changed as two of the actors were unavailable. Varun Kainth, who played the king’s role in the previous production, has been replaced by Avinash Muddappa. Swati De will be playing the queen instead of Leenaz Samad Bicha,” shares Arundhati Raja, director. The cast also features Mayura Baweja as queen mother and Vivek Vijayakumaran as the mahout.
The 90-minute play is the English adaptation of Karnad’s 1980 Kannada play ‘Hittina Hunja’. It follows a king, who is torn between his Jain queen who refuses to harm a fly, and his mother who practices sacrificial rituals. The drama explores the concepts of sin and sacrifice and also breaks down the barriers of caste and religion.
“The question that arises from the play is ‘What is violence?’. Right now, when we are surrounded by violence everywhere, it makes one question what constitutes violence. Is an act considered violent only when there is bloodshed? What are the various forms of violence?”, says Arundhati. She has also adapted two other Karnad plays — ‘Yayati’ and ‘The Dreams of Tipu Sultan’.
“What I admire about Karnad’s work is his ability to weave prominent female characters into the story. This is something that is common in both ‘Yayati’ and ‘Bali: The Sacrifice’. You’ll notice how the male characters are in a quandary, while the women in the play are strong. They stick to what they believe in and are ready to go against the grain for their beliefs,” she tells Metrolife.
The music, composed by Anant Menon, plays a crucial role in the drama. The mahout’s song is a haunting tune that draws the queen to him and sets the play in motion.
From August 30 to September 1, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets online.
