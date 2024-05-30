‘God Of Masses’ Balakrishna misbehaves with actress Anjali in public; video viral

However, the actress managed the situation with her ‘fake’ laugh. Fellow actors Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty, who were on the stage, appeared to ignore the incident.

The video has garnered widespread attention and sparked debates across social media platforms, netizens are upset with this behaviour from the superstar of Telugu cinema. The video is spreading like a wildfire and has sparked a heated debate about the conduct of prominent figures in the industry.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with posts criticising the actor and expressing solidarity with Anjali. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the famous names from the industry to respond to this incident. He reposted the video on X and wrote, “Who is this scumbag?” A fan explained that the guy is Nandamuri Balakrishna, a veteran Telugu superstar, an Andhra Pradesh MLA, and the son of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao, to which Hansal responded, “Scumbag x 100.”