Golden Globes 2024 predictions: 5 movies to watch out for

The 81st Golden Globes is around the corner, this Sunday, and will mark the start of the very exciting award season for films and television shows in American entertainment.
With several strong entries in a year that has seen its share of drama, comedy, and the memorable 'Barbenheimer' clash, here's a list of five movies you can check out that are likely to bag home some wins come January 7.
Oppenheimer
Still from 'Oppenheimer'.
Credit: X/@TheCinesthetic
Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer, is a most likely to walk away with at least one win this year, having bagged nominations in the Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 2024, Actor in a Drama Motion Picture 2024, Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 2024, Original Score 2024, Drama Motion Picture 2024, Director of a Motion Picture 2024, Screenplay of a Motion Picture 2024, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement 2024 categories.
The film explores the life of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, eassyed by Cillian Murphy, the man largely credited with the creation of the atom bomb.
Strong performances and stunning visuals set the movie apart.
Barbie
A still from 'Barbie'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Greta Gerwig’s 'pink' satire is up for nine awards; Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 2024, Screenplay of a Motion Picture 2024, Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture 2024, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement 2024, Musical or Comedy Motion Picture 2024, Director of a Motion Picture 2024.
The woman-empowering doll adventure stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Past Lives
A still from 'Past Lives' trailer.
Credit: YouTube/A24
Korean-Canadian film director Celine Song's movie Past Lives has received nominations in five categories; Drama Motion Picture 2024, Screenplay of a Motion Picture 2024, Actress in a Drama Motion Picture 2024, Foreign Language Film 2024 and Director of a Motion Picture 2024.
Past lives premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, was invited at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and won Best Picture at The Gotham Awards, an independent film and drama award ceremony that was held in New York in November.
It remains to be seen if the festival circuit success translates to an award this Sunday.
The story revolves around Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends who drift apart after Nora's family moves from South Korea, but the two unite twenty years later.
Killers of the Flower Moon
A still from the trailer of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Credit: YouTube/Apple TV
Martin Scorsese's latest is based on David Grann's bestselling nonfiction, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.
The crime saga focuses on a series of murders in 1920's Oklahoma after oil is discovered on tribal land in the Osage Nation.
The Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro-starrer has been nominated for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 2024, Actor in a Drama Motion Picture 2024, Actress in a Drama Motion Picture 2024, Drama Motion Picture 2024, Director of a Motion Picture 2024, Screenplay of a Motion Picture 2024, Original Score 2024.
The movie, aided by fantastic performances from Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons, is Scorsese's way of commenting on the capitalistic nature of American society.
The Boy and the Heron
Screengrab from trailer of 'The Boy and the Heron'
Credit: YouTube/GKIDS Films
Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron has been nominated for two categories; Best Animation Film and Best Original Score.
Hayao Miayazaki's latest didn't just perform well in Japan but also had a solid run at the US box office.
The Boy and the Heron revolves around a 12-year-old, Mahito Maki, whose mother dies in a hospital fire in Tokyo, forcing him to go to the countryside with a distant father, where he's often tortured by the knowledge of having been unable to save his mother from death.
Illustrated with pencil and paint on paper, the movie has been praised for its animation and touching story.