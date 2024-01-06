Golden Globes 2024 predictions: 5 movies to watch out for

Korean-Canadian film director Celine Song's movie Past Lives has received nominations in five categories; Drama Motion Picture 2024, Screenplay of a Motion Picture 2024, Actress in a Drama Motion Picture 2024, Foreign Language Film 2024 and Director of a Motion Picture 2024.

Past lives premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, was invited at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and won Best Picture at The Gotham Awards, an independent film and drama award ceremony that was held in New York in November.

It remains to be seen if the festival circuit success translates to an award this Sunday.

The story revolves around Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends who drift apart after Nora's family moves from South Korea, but the two unite twenty years later.