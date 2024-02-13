Gosling, Stone and a canine star mingle at Oscar nominees' lunch

Los Angeles: Stars of Barbie, Oppenheimer and other Oscar-nominated films came together on Monday at the annual nominees luncheon, a celebratory event where actors, directors and behind-the-scenes artists mingled and posed for a group photo.

Ryan Gosling, nominated for playing Ken in the Barbie movie, stood out in the hotel ballroom in a lilac-colored suit. He stopped to greet Messi, a dog that played a key role in best picture nominee "Anatomy of a Fall".

Emma Stone, a best actress contender for her role in dark comedy Poor Things, and Maestro stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, also chatted with colleagues and studio executives.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.— all nominees for atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer also worked their way through the crowd. Director Steven Spielberg, a nominee as a producer for best picture nominee Maestro, posed for selfies.