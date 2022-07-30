'Gulu Gulu' review: A comedy of errors that lacks punch

Gulu Gulu (2022)

Tamil (Theaters)

Director: Rathnakumar

Cast: Santhanam, George Maryan, Athulya Chandra, Namitha Krishnamurthy

Rating: 2.5/5

'Gulu Gulu” is essentially a comedy of errors. It is about an event that entangles the lives of many individuals. The film is named after its protagonist Gulu Gulu (Google) played by Santhanam.

The problem with the film is that it does not commit. It relies on the quirkiness of its characters but they are not quirky enough. The film wants to be dark but it does not push the boundaries.

Some of the jokes are funny but none are memorable. And most importantly, for a comedy with an ensemble cast to work, the actors must share great chemistry with each other. The only characters that have good chemistry is a band of kidnappers led by Marian George. A spin-off that solely focuses on their misadventures is highly recommended.

The film does not derail into melodrama towards the end like most Indian comedy films but there are a few emotional scenes and they fall flat because of the lack of character development.

Unusually, Santhosh Narayanan’s music does not lift the film. This is not to say that Gulu Gulu should be dismissed altogether. First of all, the attempt to make a film outside the purview of the mainstream is in itself an appreciable act.

The politics of language conveyed through Gulu Gulu’s character is worth a mention. He can speak thirteen languages but there is no one with whom he can speak his own mother tongue.

His thoughts are the only medium through which his mother tongue survives. There is also a scene involving an abducted school girl that brings out the hero in several characters. This is one of the better written heroic scenes seen in recent times. ‘Gulu Gulu’, at best, is a one-time watch.