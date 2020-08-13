‘Gunjan Saxena’ movie review: Janhvi Kapoor starrer hits the right notes

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Gunjan Saxena, which released on Netflix on Wednesday (August 12), is a fairly compelling drama that hits the right notes. The film revolves around challenges faced by the titular character when she decides to become an IAF pilot, touching upon the sensitive issue of women empowerment. The movie opens on a strong note and manages to build an aura around the ‘heroine’. The subsequent flashback, which forms the backbone of Gunjan Saxena, manages to keep fans hooked despite being a bit predictable.

The father-daughter bond has been fleshed out quite well but fails to offer anything fresh or unique. In some ways, it gives Gunjan Saxena a Dangal feel, diluting its impact. On the other hand, the track between ‘Gunju’ and her brother lacks depth and fails to strike a chord.

The scenes highlighting the discrimination faced by Gunjan have, however, come out quite well. They are realistic and feel relatable. The makers have also done a decent job of ensuring that no one comes across as the ‘villain’ of the film as the bias faced by her stems from personal insecurities as opposed to genuine malice.

The closing sequences too are likely to click with a section of the audience.

Some movie buffs had raised concerns about the authenticity of the events/practices depicted in Gunjan Saxena. The makers apparently managed to address those with a disclaimer stating that the movie is ‘fictionalised’ version of real-life events.

Coming to performances, Janhvi Kapoor is the heart and soul of Gunjan Saxena and proves that she is a star in the making. The actress does a good job of highlighting the vulnerability of the character. She also comes across as sincere in the emotional sequences. While a section of the janta might feel there is scope for improvement, the fact remains that she has given a strong account of herself.

Pankaj Tripathi makes a decent impact despite being burdened with a one-dimensional character. His scenes with his reel daughter pack a punch. Angad Bedi is under-utilised and fails to make his presence felt.

The supporting cast meets expectations.

The soundtrack is pretty good with Rekha being the pick of the lot. The background score, however, is a bit generic. The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.