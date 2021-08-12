Had Aamir Khan kept his promise, Anupam Shyam would be alive, says his brother: Reports

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam's brother Anurag said that Aamir Khan had offered to give them a loan but later stopped taking calls, according to various media reports.

Anupam Shyam, who passed away following multiple organ failure, had worked with the Bollywood superstar in Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

In an interview, Anurag called Aamir Khan 'materialistic' and alleged that Anupam would still be alive had Aamir kept his promise.

"These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can’t they help their people? Why can't we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in a dire situation and the big people are sitting tight-fisted,” he told Aajtak.in.

"Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same. Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months," he added.

The late actor is best known for his work on the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya and appearances in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen.

Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis. The actor's family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.

The Bollywood actor, who chooses not to have a lively social media presence, has not made any comments on the accusation yet.

