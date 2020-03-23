Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 movies that make her the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and bankable names in Bollywood. ‘Queen’ enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence, outspoken nature and critically-acclaimed performances. Today, as the star turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to her acting prowess.

Gangster

Gangster, which marked Kangana’s Bollywood debut, revolves around how a woman with a troubled past gets drawn into the battle of a gangster and a cop. The film, helmed by Anurag Basu, received rave reviews from all corners and emerged as a runaway hit. The romantic-thriller had a promising cast that included Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja and Gulshan Grover.

Woh Lamhe

Featuring the powerhouse performer in a bold and challenging role, Woh Lamhe was reportedly inspired by yesteryear actress Parveen Babi’s battle with Schizophrenia and her relationship with ace director Mahesh Bhatt. Released in 2006, the film proved to be an average grosser. It marked the second collaboration between ‘Sana’ and Shiney Ahuja.

Queen

Considered to be a game-changer for Kangana, the film revolves around the exploits of a young woman who goes to Paris for her “honeymoon” after her fiance refuses to marry her. The film featured a relatable performance from the star and helped her bag the National Award. Queen had an impressive cast that included Lisa Haydon and Rajkumar Rao.

Tanju Weds Manu Returns

A sequel to the much-loved Tanu Weds Manu, the Aanand L Rai-helmed movie featured Kangana in a double role and served as strong proof of her abilities. The romantic-comedy was one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2015.

Manikarnika

A Kangana show all the way, Manikarnika was one of the most ambitious movies of 2019 and grabbed plenty of attention for a variety of reasons. The film revolves around the exploits of Rani Laxmi Bai and had strong patriotic undertones. ‘Simran’ performed quite a few stunts in the magnum opus and proved her dedication to the craft