Happy people have started pouring love for my work: Rohan Vinod Mehra

Son of legendary actor Vinod Mehra, Rohan Mehra's latest outing Kaala has become the talk of the town. His performance as Subhendu Mukherjee has heaped praise from the critics and audience.



Amid the lauds and appreciation for his role, Rohan spoke exclusively to DH where he shared his passion, and performance and opened up a bit about his personal life.



"I was in talks with Bejoy for some other project but it didn't take off. A couple of years later, Bejoy and I connected for Kaala. I was amazed by the character Subhendu and got an opportunity to play different ages", said Rohan upon being asked how Kaala happened to him.

"I am not the person who tries and take inspiration from reel characters. I make sure that the role i play are real and I observe people around me and try to implement their mannerism for the required role," added the Baazaar star.

"One can witness the same from the character Subhendu. I have played three different ages in this series and I worked really hard to look completely different in all the three avatars of mine. From body language, expressions and everything, I have adapted the mannerism from the real people around me. I am not the one who tries to adapt from the reel characters. Atlast, I am happy people have started pouring love for my work." said Rohan.

Further, Rohan shared that he is a music lover and an avid photographer. He loves to spend time with his favourites, guitar and camera. He said, "I am an ardent music lover love to play guitar. I make sure that I dedicate two hours from my daily schedule to play guitar. Since my childhood, I have been attracted to guitar and it is something I can't think of living."