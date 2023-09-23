Happy people have started pouring love for my work: Rohan Vinod Mehra

Son of legendary actor Vinod Mehra, Rohan Mehra's latest outing Kaala has become the talk of the town. His performance as Subhendu Mukherjee has heaped praise from the critics and audience.
Amid the lauds and appreciation for his role, Rohan spoke exclusively to DH where he shared his passion, and performance and opened up a bit about his personal life.
"I was in talks with Bejoy for some other project but it didn't take off. A couple of years later, Bejoy and I connected for Kaala. I was amazed by the character Subhendu and got an opportunity to play different ages", said Rohan upon being asked how Kaala happened to him.
"I am not the person who tries and take inspiration from reel characters. I make sure that the role i play are real and I observe people around me and try to implement their mannerism for the required role," added the Baazaar star.
"One can witness the same from the character Subhendu. I have played three different ages in this series and I worked really hard to look completely different in all the three avatars of mine. From body language, expressions and everything, I have adapted the mannerism from the real people around me. I am not the one who tries to adapt from the reel characters. Atlast, I am happy people have started pouring love for my work." said Rohan.
Further, Rohan shared that he is a music lover and an avid photographer. He loves to spend time with his favourites, guitar and camera. He said, "I am an ardent music lover love to play guitar. I make sure that I dedicate two hours from my daily schedule to play guitar. Since my childhood, I have been attracted to guitar and it is something I can't think of living."
"Despite being a star kid, I have my own struggles and have crossed various paths to reach where I am today. I lost my dad at a very young age and spent most of my life away from India. However, I am back to where I belong and slowly paving away my own path in showbiz," said Rohan while narrating his showbiz journey.
"I will give my best to live up to everyone's expectations and make sure that I keep up the legacy and the name of my father," concluded Rohan.
Rohan is a multi-tasker and started his showbiz journey by directing short films Afterword and An Incomplete Tune, and Hum. He also loves MMA fighting and often seen practising it.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the crime thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films.
The series stars Avinash Tiwary, Jitin Gulati, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and others. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
On the work front, Rohan will be next seen in Adbhut which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Diana Penty. The movie is directed by Heropanti fame Sabbir Khan and is likely to release in December 2023.