'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar': Sonakshi Sinha sparks excitement with the teaser of 'Tilasmi Bahein'

The buzz surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar intensifies as the announcement of its second song, 'Tilasmi Bahein', featuring Sonakshi Sinha. Following the enchanting debut of 'Sakal Ban', SLB once again pledges to enthrall audiences with his hallmark mix of opulence, melody, and sentiment.

Scheduled to release on April 3, 'Tilasmi Bahein' promises to transport viewers into a world of splendor and allure, characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic universe. Sonakshi Sinha, adorned in magnificent attire, exudes regal charm in the song's first look, igniting anticipation for her portrayal of the character 'Fareedan'.