Here’s why ‘The Matrix’ is more relevant than ever

Neo, the hero of The Matrix, is sure he lives in 1999. He has a green-hued cathode-ray-tube computer screen and a dot-matrix printer. His city has working phone booths.

But he’s wrong: He lives in the future (2199, to be exact). Neo’s world is a simulation— a fake-out version of the late 20th century, created by 21st-century artificial intelligences to enslave humanity.

When we first saw Neo, though, it really was 1999. The idea of AI feeding on human brains and bodies seemed like a thought experiment. But the movie’s warnings about AI— and everything else— have sharpened over time, which explains why it’s been harnessed by all kinds of people in the years since: philosophers, pastors, technoboosters and technodoomers, the alt-right. Judged solely on cultural relevance, The Matrix might be the most consequential release of 1999.

The genius of the movie— what makes it incredibly rewatchable 25 years later— is that writer-directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski didn’t try to control the meaning. Instead, they seeded symbolism throughout.

Look with me at how one introductory scene manages to draw together many thematic threads, explaining why in today’s world of pervasive internet, AI, fake news and extremism, The Matrix feels more relevant than ever.