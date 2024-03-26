Hitting animals has become our national sport: Actress Vedhika on dog being chased during IPL match

Actress Vedhika, who was recently seen in Razakar, has raised her voice against the "inhumane" treatment of a dog at the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Expressing her dismay over the incident, she said, "A dog is kicked around like he’s a disposable commodity during #IPL. It feels like as if hitting animals and animal cruelty has become our national sport especially cause there’s no strong judicial protection for them anyway. Shame on these so called human beings and all are on the same page with this approach of kicking, hitting, and ganging up on an poor innocent defenceless dog."

"It seems like it has become a part of our culture to hit, kick and shoo away dogs and other animals. Nothing humane about this. One guy in the video literally hits the dog hard with his hand making him fall. When will we learn to respect other beings ? Couldn’t a more patient and kind approach be used? Such a shame that so many cases of heinous animal cruelty take place in our country day after day when we should be practising Ahimsa like we claim. It’s high time animal cruelty is made a non bailable offence I really hope this dog is alive n not killed for entering the stadium," she posted on Instagram