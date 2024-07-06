Hollywood's 2024 story

Alex Garland’s highly imaginative Civil War and Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers were successful releases in their own rights but their box office exploits cannot be compared with those of the studio ‘re-quels’ and rehashes - The Garfield Movie, for instance, triumphed in spite of negative reviews. Quite perhaps, this could be the reason why two of Hollywood’s best voices, Doug Liman (Roadhouse) and Richard Linklater (Hit Man) collaborated with streaming giants earlier this year. In the same vein, one saw stars Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You), Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair), Eddie Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and many others finding comfort in the OTT space.