Hope February is lucky for me again because of 'Bhakshak’, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is all set to wow people again with her upcoming movie Bhakshak. She headlines a gritty crime thriller, playing a dogged underdog journalist who takes on a giant of a villain exploiting young girls at a women’s shelter.
Bhumi has had incredible February successes right since her debut as an actor and hopes Bhakshak also emulates the same when it releases on February 9th 2024.
Bhumi said, “For me, the month of February has been most special ever since my debut as an actor. My first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in February and it got me so much love, acclaim and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of a project. I couldn’t believe the outpouring of appreciation coming my way for my first film and I will be forever indebted to this film for giving me a dream start to my film career.”
She adds, “My film Badhaai Do also released in February. It was a game-changing film of my career and for the film industry as we openly celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights. It was also special for me because I stood up for something I truly believed in and was proudly vocal about it. Again, like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I was flooded with love. The praise, the countless Best Actress awards, the opportunities that were unlocked because of Badhaai Do is stuff that dreams are made of!”
“Now, Bhakshak is slated to release on Feb 9th! It is one of the most important films that I have done in my career and I hope that the project, my director Pulkit and I get the same amount of love that I had received for Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Do! I hope February is again lucky for me and I manage to deliver a performance that people will remember forever," concluded Bhumi.
Along with Bhumi, the movie stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.
Helmed by Pulkit, the movie is backed by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and will start streaming on Netflix from February 9 onwards.