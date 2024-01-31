Hope February is lucky for me again because of 'Bhakshak’, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi said, “For me, the month of February has been most special ever since my debut as an actor. My first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in February and it got me so much love, acclaim and respect that it cemented my position as an envelope pushing actor in the industry. It was a true disruptor of a project. I couldn’t believe the outpouring of appreciation coming my way for my first film and I will be forever indebted to this film for giving me a dream start to my film career.”

She adds, “My film Badhaai Do also released in February. It was a game-changing film of my career and for the film industry as we openly celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights. It was also special for me because I stood up for something I truly believed in and was proudly vocal about it. Again, like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I was flooded with love. The praise, the countless Best Actress awards, the opportunities that were unlocked because of Badhaai Do is stuff that dreams are made of!”