How Kamal Haasan played godfather

Interestingly, the film’s meta-text claims that citizens are happy when low-level transgressions are executed, but when it comes to big-scale violations, it should be the responsibility of the super-ego state to provide justice. At no point does the film contest the existence of state institutions such as the court or the police station. Secondly, the film also positions the ethics of defending Tamilians even if they are wrongdoers in an alien and hostile environ like Bombay. And Velu Naicker’s character does not seem to know or worry about the difference between the two wrongs. In fact, when challenged by his own daughter, he wants justice to be done for all the wrongs done unto him.