Hrithik and Deepika: The ‘Fighter’ Spirit

With Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have come together on screen for the first time. In a conversation with DH, the actors talk about the film, working with each other and about their stardom.
How different was it to work with a new co-star?
Hrithik: I was just bouncing off Deepika’s lines. Each line she was saying was real and coming from a deep place. There were three occasions, including a song, when I was very impressed with her for her effortlessness; I had to match her.
Deepika: All new co-actors are special, because a first time is always one of discovery. As colleagues, we have seen each other’s works, and I had heard of the phenomenon Hrithik is. In short, I learnt a lot from him though I would have liked to ask him lots of questions!
What makes this film special to you?
Deepika: As a unit, during our very first schedule, we got to stay at an active airbase in Assam. We resided with fighter pilots and their families in their quarters, ate and interacted with them. There were planes taking off every few minutes. I could sense their fierce pride for the nation, and how they risked their lives each day so we can all stay safe! We also had fighters assigned to us so that they could teach us everything from how to salute to how to fly a plane!
Hrithik: Their passion is incredible! They can get far better ‘returns’ in other fields but chose to serve the country. This film is our tribute and our way of thanking them.
How much of a fighter are both of you in your real lives?
Deepika: Oh, my life has been quite a fight! From a 16-year-old navigating a new city like Mumbai, becoming a model first and then actress, starting from scratch, learning from mistakes and failures…but if I have to pick one thing, it would be mental illness in 2014! Since then, each day has been a fight.
Hrithik: I think we all have the spirit to enjoy our fights! Every day comes with its own set of problems. I enjoy fighting as if it is a game that I must pass to go on to the next level.
How important is stardom for an actor?
Hrithik: For me, it’s like a tug-of-war. I really enjoy being an actor aspiring to become better every day, going deep into a character, questioning myself on what are his motivations and so on. I feel stardom, however, is a gift bestowed upon me. But it does not empower me the way I am empowered when I give a good shot or my director is happy. Then I sleep well.
Deepika: In the beginning, you look for work. Then your roles, your directors and writers and co-stars all help take you towards stardom. But for me, the most exciting part is what you do with the stardom to make a difference.
Having been a part of mega-grossers like ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, would you now be open to smaller, meaningful films too?
Hrithik: Why not? I do a film because it hits my heart, where the box-office is not the focus. I even co-produced ‘Super 30’, besides doing films like ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Guzaarish’. I am a slave to my instinct. Artistes cannot be mathematicians, calculating box-office figures!
Deepika: I think we as actors follow a script and a director, and we have to be true to the process, invest in stories, characters, people and the journey of a film. I have demonstrated my love for small films with ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Finding Fanny’, ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Kheley Hum Jee Jaan Sey’ and ‘Lafangey Parindey’.