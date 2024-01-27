Hrithik and Deepika: The ‘Fighter’ Spirit

Deepika: As a unit, during our very first schedule, we got to stay at an active airbase in Assam. We resided with fighter pilots and their families in their quarters, ate and interacted with them. There were planes taking off every few minutes. I could sense their fierce pride for the nation, and how they risked their lives each day so we can all stay safe! We also had fighters assigned to us so that they could teach us everything from how to salute to how to fly a plane!