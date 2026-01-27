<p>Popular singer Arijit Singh, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved voices with countless chart-toppers to his credit, has announced retirement from playback singing. "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off," he wrote in an Instagram post, while calling his journey 'wonderful'. </p><p>He has given Bollywood industry several hit songs, and has been grown up with some really good and notable developments in his singing career.</p>.<p>The singer, however, has not cited any such reason for his decision. </p>.'I realised I was at wrong': Salman Khan clears the air on feud with Arijit Singh.<p>Moreover, social media has taken a storm after his acclamation, sparking emotional reactions from his fans. The users started reacting to his post as soon as he posted.</p><p>One social media user wrote, "Mixed emotions going on rn, but i wish u the best. you will always be a legend and can’t wait for the new independent journey you will go for." Another wrote, "Arijit bhai, just say it was the algorithm acting up."</p>