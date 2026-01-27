Bike-borne men rob jewellery shop in Bengaluru: Cops launch manhunt

<p>Bengaluru: In a broad daylight incident, three bike-borne men barged into a jewellery shop in Dasanapura in Madanayakanahalli police station limits and decamped with over 30 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash after threatening the staff at gunpoint.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident took place at Ramdev jewels around 5.30 pm when the accused entered the shop on the pretext of enquiring about earrings. When they were told that the design was not available, the men pulled out a pistol and threatened the shop owner’s children and employees.</p><p>The gang allegedly scratched the face of one of the staffers and gagged him to prevent him from raising an alarm before fleeing towards Nelamangala on a motorcycle.</p><p>Based on a complaint by jewellery shop owner Manik Ram, Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of robbery and formed two special teams to trace the accused. However, the police are yet to ascertain whether the gun is real or fake.</p>