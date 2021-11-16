I don't have a clear definition of what success means: Kay Kay Menon

There's no denying the fact that critical acclaim and commercial success often don't go hand in hand. The Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, for example, opened to a thunderous response on OTT but received mixed reviews from critics. Aligarh, on the other hand, received praise from cinephiles but proved to be a commercial failure. So, is critical acclaim more important than box office success? Not really, says actor Kay Kay Menon. The Shaurya star says that he does not equate 'success' with either box office numbers of rave reviews as it just cannot be defined in 'clear' terms.

"I don't have a clear definition of what success means. There is no yardstick for measuring it. Not every film that does well at the box office is good and not everything that is acclaimed does well at the box office. That said, I want people to watch our work," he told DH.

Menon, who began his Bollywood career in the mid-90s, carved a niche for himself in the industry with his work in well-received films such as Shaurya, Corporate, Life in a Metro and Haider. He, however, was never perceived to be a box office draw. Things changed when he starred in the web series Special Ops, which emerged as a digital blockbuster and received praise from all corners. Menon reprised his role in the recently-released Special Ops 1.5, a follow-up to the Hotstar special. The series traces the origins of the Himmat Singh character and caters to those fond of thrillers. It has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, who previously directed films such as Baby and Special 26.

"We have known each other for a long time. It is always a pleasure to work with him. I was excited to be part of the project," said Menon.

Special Ops 1.5 was released on Hotstar a few days ago, receiving favourable reviews. It has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Pathak and Aftab Shivdasani. The perception is that the positive response to the series will pave the way for Special Ops Season 2.