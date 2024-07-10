I want to create a genre of my own: Guitar prodigy Maya Neelakantan

Tool, a band that Maya swears by, is a US-based heavy metal band that music experts say steered rock and roll from its "sullen Nirvana phase to a neck-snapping rhythmic phase post 1993," and the band’s guitar riffs are said to "resemble elegant mathematical equations".

In fact, when the world discovered her, post her June 25 performance for America’s Got Talent – in which she intertwined heavy metal with Carnatic music by sneaking Raga Natabhairavi into her interpretation of Papa Roach’s Last Resort – Maya was already back in Chennai.