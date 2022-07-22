I want to direct films again: V Manohar

V Manohar, the veteran Kannada lyricist-composer, is celebrating a special milestone — he turned filmmaker with 'O Mallige' in 1997. The super-hit romantic drama, which is still remembered for its songs and emotionally-engaging story, completed 25 years recently.

Manohar, who credits Kashinath and Upendra for his entry into films, nurtured the likes of Sadhu Kokila, Gurukiran and Arjun Janya. Incidentally, the trio became more popular than the man himself but Manohar is just as happy for their achievements. However, he regrets not delivering a hit after 'O Mallige' and yearns to don the director's hat again. Excerpts from a chat with Showtime, where he reflected on his eventful career:

Even after 25 years, people continue to talk about 'O Mallige'...

Honestly, I had forgotten about this milestone. I should thank Srujan Lokesh and Sadhu Kokila for honouring me in one of the reality shows. I am happy that people still remember my first film. However, many auto drivers and housewives still ask why I could not make another film like 'O Mallige'.

So what happened? Why didn't you make more films?

I had many scripts but I didn't get many chances. I wonder why producers didn't notice my brilliant scene creations in 'O Mallige'. My second movie 'Indradhanush' (2000), starring Shivarajkumar, tanked at the box office. It upsets me that I couldn't deliver another hit. But my point is, many who have done poor films are still active in the industry. I really want to direct a film again.

Tell us how the film happened.

I was struggling to find a producer in 1996. As many as 15 of them had rejected my scripts. Lyricist Ramesh Rao told me that producer Pallavi Prakash wanted to cast me as a director for his film. I went to actor Ramesh Aravind to seek help to get a good story. I gave extra importance to the story since it was my maiden film. I got the story from K Balachander’s assistant Ananthu on his advice. Ramesh Rao and I tweaked the script a bit and that's what became 'O Mallige'.

The film's songs have remained evergreen...

I wanted the album to have a great deal of variety and I feel I have succeeded in it. 'Malagu malagu charulathe' is on romance, 'O seethakka' is a news narration-like composition and 'Sura sundara' is a peppy number. A pathos song was sung by Puttur Narasimha Nayak. 'Muddada baale', sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam, was serious in the genre. There is also a duet song 'Sevanthi sevanthi'. I am delighted that SP Balasubrahmanyam got his first state award in Kannada through this film.

Looking back, as a composer, what was the turning point in your career?

The turning point was in 1993-94, when I won the best lyricist award for the song ‘Megha o megha’ from 'Gejje Naada' (1993). Dr Rajkumar was impressed with all nine songs from the film. Then 'Janumada Jodi' happened. Its songs were a sensation and I clinched a State Award for the best music director. Also, Jaggesh and I were a hit combination after the blockbuster song 'Antinta gandu naanalla from 'Bhanda Nanna Ganda' (1992). I worked in 22 of his movies.

You excelled as a comedian too...

Yes. Upendra gave me a priest’s role in his film 'Upendra' (1999) and people liked it. I became a household name after I acted in Phani Ramachandra’s hit serial 'Dhandapindagalu'. After a long gap, Srujan called me to act as a butler in his comedy show 'Maja Talkies' and that put me back in the limelight. I was also influenced by C Ashwath, who was a humorous musician.

Has the industry become tougher for musicians?

Many singers are struggling in Kannada. Sometimes, there is one music composer for each song so the competition is high. We need to understand that every composer has a lifespan of 10-15 years. After my hit tenure, Gurukiran and Harikrishna flourished and now Arjun Janya is the most in demand. Only a few music composers like Rajan-Nagendra, Ilaiyaraaja and Hamsalekha ruled for more than 30 years.