‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: We were not imitating anyone, says Vijay Varma on his role

"Kaun aap laga rahe hai aarop? Aapne series dekhi hai?' Series dekhi hai? Main aap se baat hee nahi kar sakta aapne series nahi dekhi hai. (Who are you alleging? Have you seen the series? Have you? I can't talk to you since you haven't watched the series)," Sinha said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netflix India released a statement, saying it has updated the opening disclaimer of the series to include the real and code names of the hijackers.

The statement came after the streamer's content head Monika Shergill met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

Actor Dia Mirza, who has been a constant Sinha's earlier movies “Dus”, “Thappad” and "Bheed", said it was wonderful to play an "intelligent thinking empowered woman".

"I respect Anubhav Sinha for the fact that he has always given me to play such women, it’s such a privilege. I’m grateful to him, for the way he writes women's parts,” Mirza said.

Seasoned actor Manoj Pahwa, another frequent collaborator of Sinha, said he relied completely on the script to portray Mukul Mohan, additional director of IB in “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”.

“For me, the script is the bible and I just keep reading it. I don’t know how I got the layers into my character. Magic has happened but I don’t know how it happened,” Pahwa said.

Actor Patralekha, who played the role of an air hostess, said the show took a toll on her physical and mental health.

“We were shooting last year during the rains. We were over 100 people on the flight, and someone got fever, and then we were all down with fever. Anubhav sir was shooting with a 102-degree fever, but the show went on," she said.