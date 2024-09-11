IIFA 2024: Rana Daggubati pays respect to Shah Rukh Khan by touching his feet

The highly-anticipated IIFA 2024 press conference, brimming with star power, took place in Mumbai with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, and Siddharth Chaturvedi in attendance. During the event, the Baahubali star touched the feet of his seniors, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.
Captured by cameras, this gesture quickly became viral, leading to widespread praise for the star across social media. “We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it,” said Rana Daggubati.
Amazed by this behaviour, netizens have lauded Rana Daggubati for his humility and respect for his humble behaviour.
Rana Daggubati touches Karan Johar's feet as Shah Rukh Khan looks on.
Fans have flooded social media with admiration, calling the act "a reminder of the values that should always be cherished".
One user wrote, “This is what true culture looks like. Respect for elders never goes out of style,” while another commented, “It’s so touching to see humility like this in today’s times.”
Social media is buzzing with heart emojis and hashtags celebrating the bond between the two generations of actors with many fans sharing the photos and calling it an inspiring example of humility.
IIFA Awards, the three-day award gala, returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are set to host the main awards night while Rana Daggubati will take charge of IIFA Utsavam. Abhishek Banerjee will co-host IIFA Rocks alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The event will also feature performances by legendary actress Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.
Published 11 September 2024, 07:27 IST