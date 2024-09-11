IIFA 2024: Rana Daggubati pays respect to Shah Rukh Khan by touching his feet

The highly-anticipated IIFA 2024 press conference, brimming with star power, took place in Mumbai with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, and Siddharth Chaturvedi in attendance. During the event, the Baahubali star touched the feet of his seniors, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Captured by cameras, this gesture quickly became viral, leading to widespread praise for the star across social media. “We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it,” said Rana Daggubati.

Amazed by this behaviour, netizens have lauded Rana Daggubati for his humility and respect for his humble behaviour.