'I'm a singer'... when Lata Mangeshkar introduced herself to Ricky Kej

"This happened in 2015 after I won my first Grammy award. I landed in Bangalore and got a call from an unknown number in Mumbai. 'Hello, is this Ricky?' I said, 'Yeah'. She said, 'I wanted to congratulate you on winning your Grammy award'. I'm like, 'Who is this?' She's like, 'I'm Lata'. I'm like, 'Who Lata?' She's like, 'I'm a singer'. I said, 'How do you get my phone number? Who gave you my phone number'?" Recalling every detail of the conversation, Kej told PTI that at this point her manager took the phone from Mangeshkar to clear the confusion.