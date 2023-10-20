In memory of Dariush Mehrjui

Dariush Mehrjui is a pioneer of the new wave in Iranian cinema — his second film The Cow is considered to be the first film of the movement. Most of his films are inspired by literature and adapted from Iranian and foreign novels and plays. The Cow is adapted from a short story by renowned Iranian literary figure Gholamhossein Sa’edi. The Cow is the story of a man who owns the only cow in his village. The story begins by showcasing the close relationship between a middle-aged Iranian villager Masht Hassan and his beloved cow. Hassan is married but has no children. His only valuable property is a cow that he cherishes as the only cow in the village. When Hassan leaves the village for a short time, the pregnant cow is found dead in the barn. Hassan‘s fellow villagers fear his reaction and cover up the evidence of the death and tell him upon his return that his cow has run away. He finds great difficulty confronting the loss of his beloved cow, as well as the loss of livestock that affects his social stature in the village. Part of a gradual spiral downward with no end considered to be one of the landmark films in the history of the Iranian New Wave cinema movement.