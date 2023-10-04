India's early electronic music from the 70s is finally being released

When musician and artist Paul Purgas was invited in 2017 by the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, India, to play some of the music he’d found in its archives that year, he was initially very keen.

These were tapes that had been hidden from the public for decades; they proved the existence of a fertile avenue for electronic music in 1960s and ’70s India, and he was determined for people to hear them. But as he went to use the institute’s aging reel-to-reel machine, he got a nasty surprise: an electric shock.