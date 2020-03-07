International Women's Day 2020: 10 awesome movies that celebrate her

It is no secret that over the years, several prominent filmmakers have tried to capture the essence of womanhood through their work. Today (March 8), on International Women's Day 2020, let us take a lot at 10 well-received flicks that celebrate 'Her'

Mahanati (Telugu, 2018)

The Nag Ashwin-directed film revolved around the chequered life of Tollywood icon Savitri and highlighted the events that established her as the queen of hearts. The magnum opus featured a solid performance from Keerthy Suresh, which established her as the queen of hearts.

Aramm (Tamil, 2017)

One of the biggest sleeper hits of 2017, Aramm featured Nayanthara in the role of a dedicated government servant who moves heaven and earth to rescue a young child from a well. Upon release, it received rave reviews from all quarters due to Thalaivi stellar performance.

U Turn (Kannada, 2016)

A captivating thriller, U Turn featured a strong performance from Shraddha Srinath that clicked with all and sundry. Helmed by ace filmmaker Pavan Kumar, U Turn revolved around the unexpected events that take place when an intern investigates a series of similar 'accidents'.

Pink (Hindi, 2016)

This Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer revolved around a woman's right to say 'No' without being shamed or insulted. It also touched upon how no one has the right to judge 'her' for her actions or habits.

Queen (Hindi, 2014)

The Kangana Ranaut starrer revolved around the exploits of a simple young girl, who has a life-changing experience when she goes to Paris for a 'honeymoon'. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it clicked with the small-town audience due to its gripping presentation and relatable plot.

How Old Are You? (Malayalam, 2014)

How Old Are You? , which marked Manju Warrier's return to the big screen after a hiatus dealt with a middle-aged woman's journey of self-realisation. The commercial success, it was later remade in Tamil as 36 Vayadhinile with Jyothika in the lead.

English Vinglish (Hindi, 2012)

Directed by filmmaker Gauri Shinde, the film featured Sridevi in the role of a housewife who rediscovers her inner beauty while trying to learn English. Released in 2012, the film exceeded expectations and did phenomenally well at the ticket window. The comedy-drama a impressed a vast section of the audience with its simple yet effective screenplay. English Vinglish had an impressive supporting cast that included Priya Anand, Amitabh Bachchan and Adil Hussain.

Arundhati (Telugu, 2012)

Featuring Anushka Shetty in the role of a revered mass figure, Arundhati was a game-changer for modern Tollywood and indirectly lay the groundwork for other "heroine-centric" movies such as Anaamika and Rudramadevi to name a few. It was also remade in Bengali under the same title with Koel Mallick in the lead.

Erin Brockovich (English, 2000)

A gripping biographical drama, Erin Brockovich revolved around the titular character's fight against a powerful energy corporation and highlighted the undying spirit of the ultimate underdog.The film featured powerhouse performer Julia Roberts in the lead.

Aandhi (Hindi, 1975)

This Gulzar-helmed classic featured Bengali legend Suchitra Sen in the role of a powerful politician and hit the right notes with its realistic presentation. The Tollywood sensation did full justice to the role and brought out the vulnerability of her character quite well.