It is a story that needs to be told: Shefali Shah on new web series 'Human'

Noted actor Shefali Shah will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited series Human, which revolves around the sensitive issue of drug trials. The Delhi Crime star says that she took up the 'Hotstar Special' as it has a realistic story that needs to be told.

She adds that it wasn't easy to prepare for Human as the character totally 'consumed' her. Opening up about her professional journey, Shefali said that she doesn't let setbacks affect her as she has a full life outside work

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you take up Human?

I was drawn towards the story and the core subject itself. The plot deals with something that happens in the real world. Human is a story that needs to be told.

How did you prepare for the series?

There was absolutely no reference point. She is nothing like me, not even remotely. As actors, we just have to create such characters out of our imagination.

Was the show a draining one given its dark subject?

It was quite draining. This particular character and whatever she goes through totally consumed me. The highlight of Human is that something unexpected happens every second. Come to think of it, I was taken by surprise by what she does in Human. It is also difficult to keep a tab on a 10-hour script. There are just so many relationships at play.

How was the experience of working with Kirti Kulhari and Ram Kapoor?

It was an amazing experience. I always feed off them. They make me look better. Together, we work towards making the show. It was a sheer pleasure to work with the team.

How is Vipul Shah as a director?

He is quite a chill person to work with.

You have become synonymous with intense characters.

It is not a conscious decision. That said, I look for subjects that hit me hard in my heart. It does not need to be a serious subject but should excite me.

What kept you going through the difficult phases of your career?

I have a full life outside the film world. I am a mother and a wife. I have friends and so on. I love painting and cooking more. Ups and downs used to affect me up to a point but then I made peace with myself.