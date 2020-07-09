It is important to be patient in this line of work, says ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’ star Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Breathe Into The Shadows, slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday (July 10). Speaking exclusively to DH, the Choked star opens up about being a part of Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut and her professional journey.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to take up Breathe Into The Shadows?

I actually signed Breathe Into The Shadows before Choked. I liked the first season and was happy to be a part of the series. Moreover, I felt that the script was quite engaging.

What type of a role do you play in the series?

This is quite different from anything I have done in the past. I play a character who changes the dynamics of the show, She is strong-headed and I (kind of) used Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman as a point of reference.

How was the experience of working with Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen?

There is just so much to learn from them. Amit is a good actor and is extremely passionate about a lot of other things as well. Nithya is a talented artiste. Abhishek Bachchan is a senior (compared to Saiyami). I got along quite well with him.

What is the difference between working in a film and shooting for a web series?

An actor’s job is pretty much the same irrespective of the medium. In films, one has the clear picture of the character graph as the beginning and the end are known. This, however, is not the case in the OTT space as a series might get a second season. Moreover, there is no weekend pressure in the digital world.

How did you develop an interest in acting?

Sports was my first love. I did theatre in college and that was when the acting bug bit me.

Rumour has it that you will be playing a cricketer in the Hindi remake of Kanaa.

I hope this becomes a reality. I was approached for Kanaa but could not take it up (due to dates issues). Sivakarthikeyan sir knew about my background and said something about seeing me in a cricket/sports movie, which resulted in the rumour.

How did you find Kanaa?

I loved Kanaa and felt that Aishwarya (Rajesh) was really good in the movie.

How has the journey been so far? What has been your biggest takeaway?

It has been quite an experience. My first (Hindi) film Mirziya did not do well. Then offers were a bit slow to come. All in all, I have learnt that it is important to be patient in the profession