It's official! Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting

The actress shared a poster on her Instagram account with the words "September 2024" written in the centre. The poster is designed with stickers of baby shoes and onesies all over it which may be an indication of a new member on the way.

The comment section was filled with wishes congratulating the couple for the news.

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before they got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. They first got married as per Konkani rituals on November 14 and then again on the 15th in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

More to follow...