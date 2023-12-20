Jacqueline Fernandez moves court seeking restrain on statements from alleged conman Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking directions for immediately restraining alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar from issuing any communication pertaining to her, directly or indirectly, to media.

In her plea, the actor sought directions to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow Chandrasekhar to issue any further letters, statements or messages about her.

The “unsolicited dissemination” of the “troubling letters” to the media created a “distressing environment” for her, the plea said. Besides, these affected her safety and well-being, it said.

In its reply, the EOW said it was a matter of “grave concern” that an important witness in the case was harassed and threatened by the accused. This could affect the trial, it said.