'Jailer' success: Rajinikanth gets a swanky car worth ₹1.5 crore

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has surpassed the Rs 500-crore club and is racing towards the Rs 600-crore mark within a month of its release. The movie had accumulated a whopping 525+ crores by August 25, and continues to mint money at the box office.
Avid fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the movie's release across the globe and his return to the silver screen as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian that shattered all the box-office records.
Kalanidhi Maran, who is the producer of the movie, recently visited Rajini's Poes Garden home in Chennai and gifted him a brand-new luxury car to show his appreciation.
Priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), the luxury SUV BMW X7 can seat up to seven occupants and is one of the premium cars available in India.
The producers also handed over a cheque to Rajinikanth as part of profit sharing. Reports suggested that the cheque was worth Rs 100 crore.
Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. The music has been given by Anirudh Ravichander.