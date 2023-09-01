'Jailer' success: Rajinikanth gets a swanky car worth ₹1.5 crore

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has surpassed the Rs 500-crore club and is racing towards the Rs 600-crore mark within a month of its release. The movie had accumulated a whopping 525+ crores by August 25, and continues to mint money at the box office.

Avid fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the movie's release across the globe and his return to the silver screen as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian that shattered all the box-office records.

Kalanidhi Maran, who is the producer of the movie, recently visited Rajini's Poes Garden home in Chennai and gifted him a brand-new luxury car to show his appreciation.